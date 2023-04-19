Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $17.02. Domo shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 134,412 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Domo Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $602.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

