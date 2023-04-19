Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,723 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49.

On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

