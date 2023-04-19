Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,723 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49.
- On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
