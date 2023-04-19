Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dropbox worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Price Performance

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

