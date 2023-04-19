DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

DTM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

