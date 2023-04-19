Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
