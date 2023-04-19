Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

