Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

ET opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

