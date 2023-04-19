Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

EPD stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

