Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

