Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 665.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

