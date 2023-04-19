Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Pool stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average of $335.40.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

