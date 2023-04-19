Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

