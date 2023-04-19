Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 775 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 381.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Communities Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Stories

