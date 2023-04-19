Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Westlake by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Westlake Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WLK opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

