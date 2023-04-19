Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

