Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,738 shares of company stock worth $2,190,222. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

