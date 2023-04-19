Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 655.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

