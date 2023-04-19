Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 680.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 266.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock opened at $459.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.08 and its 200-day moving average is $438.83. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.