Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $51,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $818.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

