Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

