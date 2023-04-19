Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $295.15 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.83 and a 200-day moving average of $328.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

