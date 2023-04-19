Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Performance
AIR opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,901,386.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
