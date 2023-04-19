Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,901,386.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

