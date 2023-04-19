Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

MAN stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

