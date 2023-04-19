Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MTX opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

