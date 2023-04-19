Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

