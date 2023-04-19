Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,780 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 274.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,644,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,128 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

