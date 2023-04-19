Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 819 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

