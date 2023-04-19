Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $423.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

