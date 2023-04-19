Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

