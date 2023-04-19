Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

CHRW opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.