Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,657.33 and a beta of 0.82. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

