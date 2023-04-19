Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 40,783 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

