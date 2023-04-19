Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

