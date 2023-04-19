Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 135.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.