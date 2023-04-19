Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

