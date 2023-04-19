Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Stories

