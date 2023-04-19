FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $31.17. FB Financial shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 11,062 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at FB Financial

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.