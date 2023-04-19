First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.79.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $219.48 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -522.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.