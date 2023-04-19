First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Lessened by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.