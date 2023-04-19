Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FLXS opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Articles

