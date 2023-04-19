Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.53.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
NYSE FMX opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
