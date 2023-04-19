Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.53.

NYSE FMX opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

