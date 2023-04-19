Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Price Performance

FMCXF stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.