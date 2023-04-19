Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

FNV stock opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

