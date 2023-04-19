Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,220 ($15.10). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.34), with a volume of 628,264 shares traded.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £325.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2,296.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,240 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,258.64.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

