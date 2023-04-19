G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $755.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

