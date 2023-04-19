Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Genius Sports worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports Profile

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.97. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.