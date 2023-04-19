Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %

G stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

