Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

