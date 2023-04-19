Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.63.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.