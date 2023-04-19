GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GoDaddy by 101.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 322,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

